UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
OSLO, July 24 Norsk Hydro reported the following underlying operating results by division for the second quarter (figures in millions of Norwegian crowns): Q2 2012 Q2 2011 Forecast* Bauxite/alumina -188 272 -136 Primary Metal 240 765 126 Metal markets 44 244 87 Rolled products 204 232 163 Extruded products 53 96 45 Energy 362 363 338 Corporate -166 -65 -142 TOTAL 549 1,906 494 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian aluminium group is Norsk Hydro ASA. - (*) Forecasts are average estimates from a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.