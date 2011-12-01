OSLO Dec 1 Europe's sovereign debt crisis has curbed aluminium demand on parts of the continent and it could take "some time" before demand would improve, Norsk Hydro , one of the world's top aluminium producers, said on Thursday.

"In Europe, the uncertainty relating to the sovereign debt crisis has impacted our customers," the firm's Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said at a capital markets event.

He said he saw signs of softening markets in some European regions, but not everywhere "yet."

"It may take some time before we can see improvement in Europe," Brandtzaeg added.

