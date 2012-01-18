* One of three production lines at Kurri Kurri to close

* Analyst says the plant's other two lines may be next

* Norway-based aluminium producer says 150 jobs cut

* Low metal prices, weak economy forcing industry's hand

* Cost of Kurri Kurri line shutdown put at $20 million

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Jan 18 Norwegian group Norsk Hydro is to idle a third of its Kurri Kurri aluminium plant in Australia and may have to cut more due to weak demand and low prices.

Hydro, one the world's biggest aluminium makers, said on Wednesday it would close one of three production lines at its Kurri Kurri plant northeast of Sydney, eliminating 150 jobs and taking 60,000 tonnes of aluminium a year off the market as the strong Australian dollar adds to weak industry fundamentals.

Norsk Hydro Executive Vice President Hilde Merete Aasheim said Kurri Kurri was in a tough spot and the firm needed to take swift actions to reduce losses.

"Curtailing one line gives some relief to the situation, but we need to consider whether this is enough," Aasheim said.

The weak global economy, low metals prices and tepid demand forecasts have forced aluminium companies into production-slashing mode to save money and rebalance an oversupplied market.

Analysts said Hydro's cut would do little to alter the market and might not even produce the savings the company needs.

"This is rather insignificant," said DNB Markets analyst Haakon Reistad Fure, referring to Hydro's Kurri Kurri cutback. "In the last 6-8 weeks we have seen about 1 million tonnes of curtailed production across the industry."

Alcoa said last week it would close a smelter in Italy and slash output at two in Spain while Australia's Tomago Aluminium, partly owned by Rio Tinto and Hydro, said it would restructure after a 29-percent fall in prices in eight months.

Hydro's two other production lines at Kurri Kurri could be in line for the axe, Fure and another analyst predicted.

"They might take out another line pretty soon," said aluminium analyst Arne-Egil Rønning of Oslo's Fondsfinans.

He said Kurri Kurri's 180,000 tonnes of annual production will likely "disappear eventually, and maybe rather quick".

Kurri Kurri, fully owned by Hydro, employs about 500 people 120 km northeast of Sydney.

The company said the Kurri Kurri operation was suffering from a strong Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, a factor Tomago also cited last week when it cut 100 jobs.

The Hydro production line to be closed is called "Potline 1" and was commissioned in 1969, the company said, estimating the cost of idling it at $20 million.

Norsk Hydro announced last week that it was considering the curtailment.

The company said the decision to cease production on the line followed a consultation process with local employees, and it would take 6-8 weeks to shut it down.