By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Jan 18 Norwegian group Norsk Hydro
is to idle a third of its Kurri Kurri aluminium plant
in Australia and may have to cut more due to weak demand and low
prices.
Hydro, one the world's biggest aluminium makers, said on
Wednesday it would close one of three production lines at its
Kurri Kurri plant northeast of Sydney, eliminating 150 jobs and
taking 60,000 tonnes of aluminium a year off the market as the
strong Australian dollar adds to weak industry fundamentals.
Norsk Hydro Executive Vice President Hilde Merete Aasheim
said Kurri Kurri was in a tough spot and the firm needed to take
swift actions to reduce losses.
"Curtailing one line gives some relief to the situation, but
we need to consider whether this is enough," Aasheim said.
The weak global economy, low metals prices and tepid demand
forecasts have forced aluminium companies into
production-slashing mode to save money and rebalance an
oversupplied market.
Analysts said Hydro's cut would do little to alter the
market and might not even produce the savings the company needs.
"This is rather insignificant," said DNB Markets analyst
Haakon Reistad Fure, referring to Hydro's Kurri Kurri cutback.
"In the last 6-8 weeks we have seen about 1 million tonnes of
curtailed production across the industry."
Alcoa said last week it would close a smelter in
Italy and slash output at two in Spain while Australia's Tomago
Aluminium, partly owned by Rio Tinto and Hydro,
said it would restructure after a 29-percent fall in prices in
eight months.
Hydro's two other production lines at Kurri Kurri could be
in line for the axe, Fure and another analyst predicted.
"They might take out another line pretty soon," said
aluminium analyst Arne-Egil Rønning of Oslo's Fondsfinans.
He said Kurri Kurri's 180,000 tonnes of annual production
will likely "disappear eventually, and maybe rather quick".
Kurri Kurri, fully owned by Hydro, employs about 500 people
120 km northeast of Sydney.
The company said the Kurri Kurri operation was suffering
from a strong Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, a
factor Tomago also cited last week when it cut 100 jobs.
The Hydro production line to be closed is called "Potline 1"
and was commissioned in 1969, the company said, estimating the
cost of idling it at $20 million.
Norsk Hydro announced last week that it was considering the
curtailment.
The company said the decision to cease production on the
line followed a consultation process with local employees, and
it would take 6-8 weeks to shut it down.