* Q2 underlying EBIT NOK 549 mln vs 494 mln seen in poll

* To cut costs by 2-3 bln NOK in coming 2-3 yrs

* CEO says expects Q3 to be "very weak"

* Global demand outside China seen up 2 pct in 2012

* Shares rise 1.5 pct, outperforming Oslo index (Adds CEO, analyst, detail, share)

By Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik

OSLO, July 24 Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro ASA is stepping up its cost-cutting plans after warning of weak third-quarter results, hit by depressed prices for the lightweight metal and slack demand in Europe.

The Norwegian company trimmed its forecast for aluminium demand g rowth for this year due to weak European demand as it reported a 71 percent drop in second-quarter core earnings, although analysts had expected the year-on-year decline to be even deeper.

"With the LME price we see today, and the uncertainty in the ... economy going forward, we expect that the third quarter will be very weak," Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told a news conference on Tuesday.

Hydro announced new cost-cutting plans that will save the group between 2 billion crowns ($328 billion) and 3 billion in the coming two to three years, including its existing "$300 per tonne" cost-improvement programme in its primary metals operations, initiated in 2010.

As part of the new programme, Hydro's loss-making bauxite and alumina unit is looking at potentially saving 1 billion crowns from productivity changes at its Alunorte alumina refinery and the Paragominas bauxite mine in Brazil.

The firm is also combining its Primary Metals unit with its Metals Market division under one management team, in an effort to cut costs, while it expects the primary metals operations to have reached savings of $235 per tonne by the end of 2012.

The company is however not looking to close down any more primary almunimum production facilities, after shutting its unprofitable 180,000-tonnes-per-year Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter in Australia earlier this year.

"We have no plans to close down further capacity in primary metal," Brandtzaeg said.

Shares in Norsk Hydro rose 1.5 percent at 0914 GMT, outperforming the unchanged Oslo benchmark index.

"The cost situation was a little bit better than the consensus," said Nordea Markets analyst Morten Normann, who added that Hydro's successful cost-cutting was a more important to the share price than fluctuations in metals prices.

WEAK EUROPE

Hydro said demand had been strong in North America and Japan so far in 2012 and this trend was expected to continue, while demand in Europe had declined, and the continued economic uncertainty had led the firm to cut its market outlook somewhat.

The Norwegian company said it now saw global demand for aluminium outside China up about 2 percent in 2012, down from its previous forecast for 3 percent growth.

Benchmark three-month London Metal Exchange aluminium has dropped some 20 percent since March and stood at $1,878 a tonne on Tuesday, just above the $1,835 low of June 2010.

With the overhang of high inventories and lower metal prices, many aluminium producers are losing money and top miners are scaling back expansion plans.

While Hydro and other western aluminium producers have reduced capacity to try to hold up prices, Chinese smelters have continued to flood the market.

Hydro's Brandtzeag said that with 1.2 million tonnes of announced production cuts in the market, with effectively about 1 million tonnes to be taken out in 2012, he believed that the primary aluminium market would be balanced this year in spite of the impact of Chinese exports.

"The markets are now in balance, we have a situation where inventory days are stable, in fact going down," Brandtzaeg told Reuters, adding that with the premium of physical ingots at record highs compared with LME prices, and Chinese producers dependent on imports of raw materials, he would "not be surprised" if the LME price rose.

Hydro's underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 549 million Norwegian crowns ($90 million) in April-June from 1.91 billion in the year-ago period, compared with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 494 million crowns. ($1 = 6.0876 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Vegard Botterli; Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)