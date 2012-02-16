OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian aluminium maker
Norsk Hydro reported October-December earnings above
forecast as lower aluminium prices and a weakening market did
not dent its business as much as feared.
""We have taken swift measures to improve operations, and we
are prepared for further corrective measures," the firm said on
Thursday.
It reported underlying fourth-quarter earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns
($195.56 million), up from the 588 million made in the same
period last year, compared to the average forecast of 941
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It proposed a dividend of 0.75 crowns per share, unchanged
from last year and in line with analysts' median forecast.
($1 = 5.7784 Norwegian crowns)
