OSLO, March 14 Norwegian aluminium group
Norsk Hydro postponed the construction of its planned
CAP alumina refinery in Barcarena in Brazil, the company said in
a statement on Wednesday.
"The main reasons for the postponement of the CAP project
are the uncertainty related to short- and medium-term aluminium
supply/demand balance and the development in the world economy,"
it said.
The refinery was scheduled to start production in 2015.
Hydro has a 81 percent stake in the CAP alumina refinery
after it bought Vale's 61 percent share in the
project last year.
