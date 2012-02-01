OSLO Feb 1 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said on Wednesday it would write down asset values by 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($221.9 million), most of it related to its Kurri Kurri plant in Australia.

The measures would weigh on its fourth quarter results, due on Feb. 16, it said in a statement.

"The impairments are a result of a weakening in certain markets and low prices, in combination with raw material and currency pressures," Norsk Hydro said.

($1 = 5.8581 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)