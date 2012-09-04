OSLO, Sept 4 Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk
Hydro plans to increase production at its primary
metals smelter in Neuss in western Germany, after striking a
power deal with Vattenfall and receiving compensation
for carbon costs.
The firm said on Tuesday it aimed to raise ramp up output
production at the plant to around 150,000 tonnes per year during
the first half of 2013, from the current level of 50,000 tonnes.
The plant's total production capacity is around 230,000
tonnes.
"Improved framework conditions, including expected CO2
compensation in Germany, are giving relief to this efficient
smelter," the company said on Tuesday.
Hydro said its power deal with Sweden's Vattenfall totalled
2.2 terawatt hours (250 MW) annually over five years, being a
combination of new and existing power arrangements.
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen, writing by Victoria Klesty)