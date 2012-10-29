OSLO Oct 29 Norsk Hydro has signed power contracts for its Soeral primary aluminium plant in Norway, jointly owned with Rio Tinto , securing a continuation of operations at the plant, the firm said on Monday.

The eight year contract is for supply of up to 2.6 terawatthours (TWh), starting in 2013.

"The renewed power sourcing will not lead to an immediate increase in production at Soeral," Hydro said.

With two potlines curtailed, the plant is currently producing around 90,000 tonnes of aluminium per year, out of a total capacity of around 185,000 tonnes.