Aug 20 United Technologies Corp is in talks to buy residential products maker Nortek Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nortek, which makes ventilation and home security products, jumped as much as 25 percent to a record high of $92.96, valuing the company at about $1.48 billion.

It was unclear where talks between United Technologies and Nortek stood or what price was being discussed, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1MGcveo)

Nortek had filed for bankruptcy in 2009, aiming to eliminate $1.3 billion in debt. It emerged from Chapter 11 protection in 2010. As of June 27, the company had total debt of $1.48 billion.

United Tech spokesman John Moran said the company does not comment on market rumors or speculation. Nortek could not be immediately reached for comment.

United Tech, which has a market value of over $87 billion, makes Otis elevators, Carrier air conditioners and Chubb security systems.

The company said in March it would spend $1 billion on acquisitions this year.

