Jan 22 A mediator overseeing creditor
negotiations in Nortel Networks' bankruptcy said on Tuesday he
is extending talks over how to distribute about $9 billion in
cash at the fallen telecom.
Ontario Chief Justice Warren Winkler said in a statement the
mediation, scheduled to end at noon on Tuesday, had been
extended, but did not say for how long.
A spokesman for the mediator declined to give detail on the
length of the extension.
Nortel, once the largest telecoms equipment maker
in North America, filed for bankruptcy in 2009, hampered by
accounting problems and failing to recover from the burst of the
1990s tech bubble. It went on to raise $9 billion after selling
its assets, but never resolved how to divide the value among
creditors in Canadian, U.S. and European insolvency proceedings.
Winkler, as mediator, has been trying to reach a settlement
to allocate that money through more than a week of talks in a
Toronto hotel.
Dividing the money has proven a vexing exercise, one Winkler
called "one of the most complex transnational legal proceedings
in history."