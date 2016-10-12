CHICAGO Oct 12 Former telecommunications equipment giant Nortel Networks reached an agreement on Wednesday to divvy up the $7.3 billion raised from liquidating the failed company, clearing the way for pensioners and bondholders to get paid after a seven-year wait.

The deal will become effective in the first quarter of 2017, Nortel said in a court filing. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bill Rigby)