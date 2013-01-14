(Repeats without changes to additional subscribers)

TORONTO Jan 14 An Ontario Superior Court on Monday dismissed fraud charges against former Nortel Networks Chief Executive Frank Dunn and two other top executives of the failed telecom equipment supplier following a year-long trial involving one of the most spectacular casualties of the 1990's dot-com bubble.

Dunn, along with former Chief Financial Officer Douglas Beatty and former Controller Michael Gollogly, had been accused of misrepresenting Nortel's financial results between 2000 and 2004 in a plan that prosecutors alleged brought them bonus payments while defrauding investors. (Reporting By Susan Taylor and Allison Martell, writing by Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman)