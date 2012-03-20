March 20 Nortel Networks Inc, a former telecoms
company that is liquidating in bankruptcy, won a dismissal of
some claims by European affiliates that were seeking a large
chunk of the company's $9 billion cash pile.
Nortel's British, Irish and French affiliates had sought
more than $3 billion, claiming Nortel Networks Inc has breached
its fiduciary duties to the European businesses by stripping
them of cash and leaving them insolvent.
A Delaware bankruptcy court dismissed those claims in part
because Nortel Networks, or NNI, was not a director of the
European affiliates.
"There is no existing legal basis upon which the court can
impose liability for breaches of fiduciary duty upon NNI," wrote
Kevin Gross in a 62-page opinion.
He ordered the European affiliates, which are under the
control of insolvency administrators in Europe, into mediation
with Nortel on their remaining claims.
Since filing for bankruptcy in January 2009, Nortel has
auctioned all of its significant assets, but battle lines have
formed over how to distribute the company's huge pile of cash.
The administrators can still proceed with claims that Nortel
Networks aided and abetted in the mismanagement of the European
affiliates, according to Gross's ruling. However, the judge
described the claims as weak and unlikely to succeed.
Gross ordered the parties to mediation overseen by Warren
Winkler, the chief justice of Ontario.
Attorneys for Nortel and claimants did not immediately
return calls for comment.