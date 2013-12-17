Dec 17 Nortel Networks Inc, a defunct telecoms
company, has agreed to settle claims that it owed more than $3
billion to former Nortel entities in Europe in a deal that it
called a "significant milestone" to ending its five-year
bankruptcy.
In return for withdrawing the claims, administrators of
insolvent Nortel entities in Britain and elsewhere in Europe
would each receive high-priority administrative claims for $37.5
million, according to a Tuesday court filing.
The parties also agreed to work together to try to resolve
how to divide $7.5 billion in cash that was raised from
liquidating the former Canadian telecommunications equipment
maker, according to the documents filed in Delaware's U.S.
Bankruptcy Court.