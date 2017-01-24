BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 24 The Canadian and U.S. judges overseeing Nortel Networks' 2009 bankruptcy proceeding said on Tuesday they would approve the plan by the former telecommunications company to repay its creditors, clearing the way for more than $7 billion to be distributed. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION