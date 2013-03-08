BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating announce important approvals from Illinois Gaming Board
March 8 Nortel Networks Corp : * US, Canadian judges rule they will oversee Nortel Networks dispute
over allocating more than $7 billion in sale proceeds * US, Canadian judges deny request of Nortel Networks European
debtors for resolving allocation dispute in arbitration * US judge says parties to Nortel Networks allocation dispute should
plan for trial in late 2013
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board
* Creditors voluntary liquidation of Tuscan Offshore Pte. Ltd