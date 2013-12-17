Dec 17 Nortel Networks Inc:
* Nortel networks inc says reaches deal resolving more than $3
billion of
claims by nortel's former European entities-court filing
* Nortel networks inc calls deal "significant milestone" toward
bringing
bankrutpcy to an end-court docs
* Nortel networks inc agrees to administrative expense claim of
$37.5 million
for emea parties- court docs
* Nortel networks inc agrees to administrative expense claim of
$37.5 million
for uk pension parties- court docs
* Nortel's emea and UK entities agree to withdraw claims
against U.S.
bankruptcy estate
* Nortel networks inc and emea, UK entities agree to work
toward agreement on
allocation of $7.5 billion-court docs
* Hearing to approve Nortel Networks inc's agreement with UK,
emea entities set
for January 7-court docs