STOCKHOLM Dec 3 North American heavy truck
orders (Class 8) preliminary fell by almost 60 percent
year-on-year to 16,600 units in November, the lowest order level
in more than three years, ACT Research said in a statement dated
on Wednesday.
"November was the weakest Class 8 net order month since
August 2010 on a seasonally adjusted basis and September 2012 on
an actual basis," said Steve Tam, Vice President, Commercial
Vehicle Sector at ACT.
Truck maker Volvo recently announced it would cut
production in North America to adjust to high inventory levels
and lower demand, including stop weeks in January and December
and planned layoffs at its plant in Virginia.
"A glut of inventory in the broader economy has led to
slowing freight and lower freight rates. This, in turn, has
caused truckers to hit the pause button on truck orders," ACT's
Tam added.
Volvo is currently forecasting a drop of about 10 percent in
the North American truck market next year.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)