STOCKHOLM, April 6 Industry data provider ACT
Research:
* Says North American Class 8 net orders in March fell 100
units from February to 23,100 units
* Says with a nominal, but positive, seasonal factor,
adjustment boosts the month's order intake to 23,400 units, an
increase of 2 percent from February
* "Against easy comps, March Class 8 orders were up 42
percent compared to March 2016," Kenny Vieth, ACT's President
and Senior Analyst, said in a statement
* North America is one of Swedish AB Volvo's top
truck markets