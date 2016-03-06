March 6 A transformer at a nuclear power plant
in South Carolina caught fire on Sunday, burning for about 30
minutes, but no nuclear material was in danger of being
released, a local television station reported.
Citing Oconee County fire officials, Greenville, South
Carolina-based WYFF-TV reported that Unit 1 at the Oconee
Nuclear Station was shut down as a precaution. The cause of the
fire was under investigation.
The fire did not lead to any evacuations, the station
reported, citing Scott Krein, director of the Oconee County
Emergency Management agency. Krein added there was no threat to
the public from the fire.
The plant is owned by Duke Energy, which will report
the fire as an "unusual event," the lowest classification of
emergency at a nuclear station, the station reported.
