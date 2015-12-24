(Adds witness report)

Dec 24 At least one person was killed when shots were fired inside a mall in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, local media reported.

WBTV reported that a gunman had been shot and killed, citing a source. Other media reported that at least one person was injured, citing paramedics.

One witness told television station WCNC that he heard multiple shots and then was swept up in a crush of people running away.

"I just think it is crazy what is going on here," Donald Campbell said in an interview with the TV station.

Video from the broadcaster showed a line of police cars outside the mall.

Posts on social media showed shoppers evacuating the mall and police arriving at the scene.

Police were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chris Reese, Toni Reinhold)