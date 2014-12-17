European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
Dec 17 North Coast SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Giorgio Pezzolato transferred as contribution in kind 299,850 of the company's shares to Salford Investments sp. z o.o. in exchange for the Salford Investment shares
* The value of the shares was valued at 1,136,432 zlotys ($336,820) on Dec 9
* Giorgio Pezzolato reduces his stake in the company to 17.19 pct from 26.56 pct
* Silvano Fiocco transferred as contribution in kind 300,000 of the company's shares to Salford Investments sp. z o.o. in exchange for the Salford Investment shares
* The value of the shares was valued at 1,137.000 zlotys on Dec 9
* Silvano Fiocco reduces his stake in the company to 17.19 pct from 26.56 pct
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3740 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen ($846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.