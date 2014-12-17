Dec 17 North Coast SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Giorgio Pezzolato transferred as contribution in kind 299,850 of the company's shares to Salford Investments sp. z o.o. in exchange for the Salford Investment shares

* The value of the shares was valued at 1,136,432 zlotys ($336,820) on Dec 9

* Giorgio Pezzolato reduces his stake in the company to 17.19 pct from 26.56 pct

* Silvano Fiocco transferred as contribution in kind 300,000 of the company's shares to Salford Investments sp. z o.o. in exchange for the Salford Investment shares

* The value of the shares was valued at 1,137.000 zlotys on Dec 9

* Silvano Fiocco reduces his stake in the company to 17.19 pct from 26.56 pct

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3740 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)