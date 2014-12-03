Dec 3 North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple
proposed a two-year state budget on Wednesday that forecasts
rebounding oil prices and a 23 percent jump in oil taxes, a
tacit bet the state's energy boom will continue unabated.
Oil prices have dropped more than 30 percent since June
amidst global oversupply and demand concerns. Last week OPEC
opted not to cut its oil production, a step seen by many as
designed to squeeze North Dakota and other oil-producing regions
of the United States.
Despite OPEC's decision, Dalrymple expects oil extraction
and gross production taxes of $8.32 billion for the 2015 through
2017 biennium, well above the projected $6.76 billion for the
two-year term about to end.
Dalrymple expects daily oil production to rise 15 percent to
about 1.4 million barrels by June 2017.
"This budget plan is ambitious, but we have once again taken
great care to make sure we have developed a budget that is
balanced and sustainable," Dalrymple said in a speech at the
state capitol in Bismarck.
The budget, which must be approved by state legislators, is
based on oil prices of $74 to $78 per barrel for the first year
and $79 to $82 per barrel for the second.
The forecasts are well above the current price of oil
, around $67 per barrel. Many North Dakota oil executives
say their wells are still making money despite the price slide.
Dalrymple's $5 billion budget allocates $3.7 billion for
oil-producing counties to build new roads and other public
infrastructure projects. The state's western region is one of
the fastest-growing parts of the United States.
The budget also allocates funding for the state's Public
Service Commission to hire eight new rail and pipeline safety
inspectors; the state's Department of Mineral Resources to hire
22 oil well engineers and field inspectors; and the state's
Department of Health, which oversees water and air quality, to
hire 19 new inspectors.
The state's General Fund, which funds much of the state
government, receives only about 4 percent of all oil taxes.
The state's Legacy Fund, which receives about 31 percent of
oil taxes, is expected to reach $6 billion by 2017 from about
$3.5 billion today. The fund, designed as a type of "rainy day"
reserve, cannot be touched until 2017.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Grant McCool)