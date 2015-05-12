By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. May 12 North Dakota is known
globally not just for prolific oil production, but also, it
turns out, for caviar.
A distinctly American version of the salty delicacy prized
for centuries by Russian czars gets its start each May in the
cool waters where the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers converge,
the same spot where explorers Lewis and Clark camped two
centuries ago.
As paddlefish, one of North America's largest freshwater
fish, make their way north to spawn, their eggs, or roe, are
processed at the water's edge to make more than 2,000 pounds of
caviar prized by clients from Tokyo to Toronto to New York.
"Everyone will tell you that Russian sturgeon caviar is the
best, and since the quality of our caviar is so close, we feel
like we're second," said June Sheaks, executive director of
North Star Caviar, the nonprofit company behind the caviar
operation.
Paddlefish, sometimes called a relic species because they
lived before even dinosaurs, are so named for long snouts that
make up about a third of their body length.
The state allows only 1,000 to be caught each year, as the
population has dropped roughly in half since the 1970s to about
50,000 today due to overfishing and other factors.
Before North Star was formed about 25 years ago, roe from
female paddlefish was discarded by North Dakota fishermen. Roe
has to be collected before the fish die, so transporting fish
hundreds of miles to a caviar processing site was not feasible.
"Our primary goal is to keep this type of sportsmanship
alive," Sheaks said.
It's a symbiotic relationship: North Star cleans the fish
for free, with the fisherman's agreement that the roe gets left
behind to make caviar.
"We have a good of time as anyone can, gutting hundreds of
paddlefish," said Bruce Hecklinski, an effusive man donning an
industrial apron and waterproof boots at the North Star
processing site as hundreds of nearby fishermen try their luck
on a warm afternoon.
After the paddlefish are weighed and measured (a typical 70
pound female can be at least 20 percent roe) they are sent up a
small conveyor into a structure where three sterilized rooms
handle three stages in the caviar process: gutting; cleaning and
salting; and canning.
Against the backdrop of the state's growing oil industry,
which produces about 1.2 million barrels of oil a day, North
Star does test its caviar for the presence of hydrocarbons, but
has not found any yet, Sheaks said. (The fish swim hundreds of
miles each year far from the wells.)
Most of the caviar is sold to wholesale distributors who bid
in an auction-style process.
"The purpose is, of course, to get the best price," said
Sheaks. "As soon as May 1 hit, my phone was ringing off the hook
asking how the season is going so far."
Only about 50 pounds is sold retail, typically in local
markets, where a 4 ounce jar costs $100. (Russian caviar can
cost twice as much retail.)
North Star makes a profit of about $150,000 each year. The
funds support the nearby historic sites of Fort Union Trading
Post and Fort Buford, where American Indian Chief Sitting Bull
surrendered in 1881. Money also goes to community events in
Williston, considered capital of the state's oil boom.
For now, North Star sees North American fish farming as its
biggest competition, not necessarily Russian caviar, which for a
time was banned for U.S. import due to overfishing concerns.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Andrew
Hay)