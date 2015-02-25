By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
of North Dakota will re-introduce legislation on Thursday
designed to encourage the development of clean coal technologies
that could keep the fuel a key source of American power
generation.
The bill, which is likely to be popular in the
Republican-controlled U.S. Senate but face opposition from the
White House, would offer financial incentives for utilities to
develop carbon storage programs and build out the market to sell
carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery.
"This kind of bill offers a glimpse into what we think could
be a path forward for coal," Heitkamp, a Democrat first elected
in 2012, told Reuters. "You don't abandon a reliable fuel source
like coal."
The bill would provide $10.23 billion through 2036 in tax
credits, bonds and low-cost loans. Carbon dioxide is emitted
when coal is burned, contributing to one of the largest U.S.
sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Collecting it removes much
of its environment impact.
"When you don't have national investment, ratepayers and
shareholders bear the brunt of perfecting this technology," said
Heitkamp, who was a director of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant,
which converts coal to natural gas, from 2001 through 2012.
The bill would help safeguard the coal industry from new
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards that some fear
could prevent any new coal-fired power plants from being built.
Heitkamp proposed a nearly identical bill last year that
died in the Senate's finance committee. Virginia Democrat Tim
Kaine is again a co-sponsor of the legislation.
Coal is used to produce about 38 percent of U.S. power, but
has slowly been replaced in recent years by increasingly cheap
natural gas. Heitkamp said it behooves power generators not to
eschew coal completely given the historical price fluctuations
in gas.
After Australia, North Dakota has the world's largest
reserves of lignite, a type of coal used to produce electricity.
Westmoreland Coal Co, Falkirk Mining Co and NACCO
Industries Inc are among the state's larger coal miners.
Heitkamp's bill would encourage utilities - including North
Dakota's MDU Resources Group - to develop and use clean
coal technologies.
"This bill gives us confidence that we'll continue to be
able to use coal in the future," said Steve Tomas of Basin
Electric, another North Dakota utility.
North Dakota produces 80 percent of its electricity from
coal. Wind and hydro produce the rest.
Wyoming is the largest U.S. coal producer.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)