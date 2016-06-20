June 20 An oil worker was killed and two others were injured at an explosion at a well owned by an Exxon subsidiary in North Dakota, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Johnny Stassinos, 52, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, died Saturday as a result of injuries stemming from the accident at a well site operated by XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corp, the AP reported. Reuters has not independently confirmed the information.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Dan Grebler)