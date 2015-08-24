(Adds comments from attorney general, state senator)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Aug 24 North Dakota Governor
Jack Dalrymple, who shepherded the state through an oil boom
that made it the No. 2 U.S. crude producer, surprised political
observers on Monday by announcing he will not seek re-election
in 2016.
Since taking office in 2010, Dalrymple helped tighten
regulatory standards across the state's Bakken oil formation,
steps that some critics had decried as too lenient though ones
the governor had repeatedly defended as crucial and adequate.
"North Dakota has made incredible progress and I feel so
blessed to have been part of leading our state," Dalrymple, 66,
said in a statement, saying he wants to spend more time with
family.
The retirement sets up a mad dash to replace the popular
Republican governor. At least four senior state politicians are
rumored to be eyeing the governor's mansion, including Attorney
General Wayne Stenehjem, a Republican, and U.S. Senator Heidi
Heitkamp, a Democrat.
Heitkamp's office declined to comment on a potential run,
though in a statement the senator praised Dalrymple as "someone
who will listen to all sides of a debate and work with those who
disagree with him."
Stenehjem, in office since 2000, said that as recently as
Monday morning he had expected Dalrymple to run again.
"It's too early to make plans for my own future," Stenehjem
told Reuters.
As the chair of the three-member North Dakota Industrial
Commission (NDIC), Dalrymple held enormous power over the
state's oil industry, which began to grow in 2008 and only
mushroomed once he took office, attracting labor and investment
dollars from across the world. For a time, it gave the state the
lowest unemployment rate in the nation.
During his tenure, North Dakota's oil production nearly more
than tripled to roughly 1.2 million barrels per day, an output
eclipsing most OPEC members.
Yet Dalrymple, who like many of the state's politicians
received campaign contributions from the oil industry, and other
NDIC commissioners had to grapple with the increasing opposition
to flaring, the wasteful burning of natural gas, as well as a
string of deadly crude-by-rail disasters throughout the nation
that fueled perceptions North Dakota's safety standards were not
sufficient.
Addressing these concerns, Dalrymple unilaterally announced
last year the state would push corporations to nearly double
pipeline capacity in order to curb flaring, an environmental and
economic boondoggle.
He also pushed through regulations that require every barrel
of oil be filtered for dangerous types of natural gas in order
to make crude-by-rail transport safer, steps that were
aggressively opposed by the state's energy industry.
Brad Bekkedahl, a city commissioner and state senator from
Williston, epicenter of the state's oil industry, said
Dalrymple's term in office "will be judged as one that brought
unprecedented prosperity and growth."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe,
Bernard Orr)