By Ernest Scheyder
| BISMARCK, N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. Dec 9 North Dakota is poised to
impose the strictest oil standards in its history on Tuesday,
requiring every barrel of crude to be filtered for dangerous
types of natural gas in an effort to make crude-by-rail
transport safer.
The new requirements come as federal, state and local
officials grapple with how best to ensure the safe transport of
North Dakota's crude oil, which has been linked to a string of
fiery crude-by-rail explosions, including one last year in
Quebec that killed 47 people.
Governor Jack Dalrymple and the two other members of the
North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) are taking the first
concrete regulatory steps to sanitize the state's oil. They
nearly approved a previous set of standards last month before
asking staff members for last-minute tweaks and additional
public comment.
The triumvirate, which includes Attorney General Wayne
Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, now
appears set to bless the updated standards so the oil industry
can begin implementing them by February.
Because most of the oil extracted in the United States via
hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as "fracking," is
transported on rail and because North Dakota is the
second-largest oil-producing state after Texas, the new
standards will have a ripple effect throughout the nation.
At its core, the standards will require crude extracted from
the state's shale formations - more than 1.1 million barrels per
day - to be processed through machinery set at mandated
temperatures and pressures, which the NDIC believes will remove
the most amounts of propane, butane and other volatile natural
gas liquids (NGLs) naturally found in oil.
Some producers do this now; the NDIC aims to make all
comply.
The goal would be to produce a barrel of North Dakota crude
oil with vapor pressure of no more than 13.7 pounds per square
inch (psi), similar to the 13.5 psi for most automobile
gasoline.
Compliance will cost the industry money.
How much money varies widely depending on the size, location
and infrastructure of each oil producer, but generally the costs
will disproportionately affect smaller producers with less
capital, said Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of
Mineral Resources, which drafted regulations for the NDIC.
"I think this is going to cost industry a significant amount
of money, but I don't think it will be substantial," Helms said.
Dalrymple and Helms have said they prefer not to mandate
what type of equipment or at what location - wellhead, rail
loading terminal or elsewhere - the processing takes place, so
as not to pick "winners and losers," just as long as the
standards are met.
As Reuters reported in September, the move is deeply
controversial among the state's oil companies, especially the
larger producers which already feel they are disproportionately
affected by regulations.
Hess Corp, alongside Whiting Petroleum Corp
and Continental Resources Inc, the state's largest oil
producers, has led the charge, saying existing field practices
are sufficient.
The North Dakota Petroleum Council, an industry trade group,
has repeatedly assailed commissioners' plans to impose uniform
temperature and pressure standards, regardless of the time of
year.
Requiring equipment to run at 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46
degrees Celsius) in the middle of July, when temperatures
routinely breach triple digits, makes little economic sense,
said Ron Ness, the council's president.
Removing the NGLs also creates an even greater logistical
challenge: how best to transport what is now a
hyper-concentrated explosive material. Few pipelines exist in
the state to transport NGLs, meaning they would have to be
transported via rail.
Additionally, Ness and oil executives believe the chemical
makeup of North Dakota crude oil is what makes it so appealing
to refiners and other customers.
"Don't devalue that quality North Dakota Bakken barrel,"
Ness said.
The NDIC is set to meet at 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday in
the state capitol.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Leslie
Adler)