WILLISTON, N.D. Nov 13 The number of oil wells
in North Dakota that have been drilled but not fracked eclipsed
1,000 for the first time in September, as producers delayed
turning them on in hopes crude prices will soon recover.
The milestone, which was widely expected around the
second-largest oil producing state, highlights the immense cost
pressure companies have come under in the past year as crude
prices have dropped more than 50 percent.
Fracking alone can account for nearly two-thirds of a well's
cost.
Today more than 8 percent of oil wells in the state are
sitting idle, storing their crude and natural gas in rock miles
underground until prices rise.
The delay harms the industry's ability to grow production, a
metric closely watched by investors. Daily output in the state
fell 2 percent in September.
"That's sending a definite signal to the market that oil and
gas operators are not willing to do a lot of drilling or
hydraulic fracturing or production at these low prices," said
Lynn Helms, director of the state's Department of Mineral
Resources (DMR), the oil regulator.
State officials last month said they would consider, on a
case-by-case basis, allowing oil producers additional extensions
to bring new wells online. The change was widely perceived as a
cost-saving favor to the energy industry and has helped fuel the
jump to above 1,000.
The DMR doesn't expect that backlog to be worked off until
next year at least and only if oil prices rise, Helms said.
Helms released separate data showing the breakeven price for
oil production now sits above current prices for two of the
state's four main crude-rich counties.
Producers "are shutting some wells in and producing only as
much oil as they need to make the stockholders and the bankers
happy," Helms said.
OUTPUT FALLS
North Dakota produced 1,162,253 barrels of oil per day (bpd)
in September, compared with 1,187,631 bpd in August, according
to the DMR, which reports on a two-month lag.
The number of producing wells fell by six to 13,025, though
state officials permitted one more well in September than in
August.
Helms acknowledged the state has experienced far more pain
in its oil price battle with OPEC than initially expected when
the cartel decided to maintain production last year.
Many in the state had said at the time that OPEC's strategy
would ultimately fail, an expectation that, so far, has proven
premature.
