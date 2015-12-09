(Adds Permian data)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D. Dec 9 North Dakota's oil producers boosted output in October to sell as much as possible ahead of last week's OPEC meeting, bucking an industry trend to scale back because of low crude prices.

The increase in the state, as well as parts of Texas and other U.S. oil fields, shows nationwide production may be more resilient than expected. But analysts and regulators caution that output could slip going into the new year as global supply exceeds demand.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries failed to agree on a unified output cap at its semiannual meeting on Friday, effectively letting members pump at will. Oil prices have sunk further, bringing declines to more than 50 percent in the past year.

"A lot of (North Dakota) operators were pretty pessimistic about the OPEC meeting, and they looked at October and November to sell oil at what may have been the high price for the next six months," Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources, told reporters on a Wednesday conference call.

The output increase appears prescient in hindsight, because prices have fallen significantly since the OPEC meeting.

North Dakota producers also were able to raise output, in part, because of new natural gas collection equipment coming online from Oneok Inc and others.

North Dakota requires oil producers to collect certain percentages of the environmentally harmful natural gas released when oil is extracted, or face temporary well closures.

About 86 percent of produced natural gas was collected and processed during October, 5 percentage points higher than the previous month and far above state-required minimums.

Roughly 260 wells had failed to meet the minimum in September and had been temporarily shuttered by state officials, but they were able to come online by October, fueling part of the production rise.

Still, the state's oil producers only fracked 43 wells in October, 65 percent fewer than the previous month. At least 110 wells must be completed each month to maintain long-term production.

MONTHLY NUMBERS

The state produced 1,168,950 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in October, compared with 1,162,159 bpd in September, according to data from the DMR, which reports on a two-month lag.

The number of producing wells hit an all-time high of 13,173 in October.

The count of drilled-but-uncompleted (DUC) wells fell 11 percent to 975, bucking a months-long trend of gradual increases.

The DUC well count is an estimate compiled by Helms and includes wells on confidential status that may not be drilled. Such wells ultimately could be drilled, affecting the estimate.

Helms said he does expect the DUC number to rebound in November.

In the Permian shale field in Texas, output rose 1 percent in October followed by gradual gains, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Terry Wade, Grant McCool, Alan Crosby and Richard Chang)