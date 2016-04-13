(Adds comments, link to graphic)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., April 13 North Dakota's oil
output fell 3,000 barrels per day in February even as producers
brought some wells online to generate cash despite low prices,
the state's energy regulator said on Wednesday in another sign
of the resilience of U.S. shale output.
The state's roughly 11,000 active wells pumped about
1,119,100 barrels per day in February, Lynn Helms told a
community group in Williston, the state's oil capital. The state
reports production with a two-month lag and final numbers are
slated to be released on Friday.
The decrease was far less than the dip of roughly 30,000
barrels per day each during December and January amid the 60
percent slide in oil prices since mid-2014. (tmsnrt.rs/1SgiURc)
"Some folks needed some money so they mobilized some frack
crews," Helms said. "They went and got some oil."
Helms said he is confident the North Dakota oil industry is
rebounding and already hit the bottom of the downturn.
Even so about 200-300 wells fell off active status during
February for reasons such as bad weather or economics, he said.
Helms added that the state's oil producers captured 89
percent of produced natural gas for February, exceeding state
minimum requirements.
U.S. government data projects domestic crude output will
fall to 8.21 million bpd at the end of this year from about 9.5
million bpd in the middle of 2015, a decline that would help
dent global oversupply.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Tom
Brown)