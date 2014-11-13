By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Nov 13 Falling oil prices have
spooked Wall Street and even parts of Texas. But in North
Dakota's booming oil patch, the crude-fueled party carries on.
Since June, the price of crude oil has fallen 30 percent to
about $75 a barrel, raising fears that oil production would slow
across the United States. But you wouldn't know it here. The
state's economy remains the fastest growing in the nation,
thanks to more than 1 million barrels of oil produced each day.
Billions of investment dollars continue to flow to new
wells, apartments and shopping centers, a bet that development
of the state's prolific Bakken shale formation, which the U.S.
government believes could hold more than 7 billion barrels of
oil, will abide.
"The oil price drop is a topic of discussion here," said
Joel Lundeen, an owner of The Bakken Club, a $5,000 initiation
fee dining establishment in Williston, the de facto capital of
the state's oil boom "But people aren't freaking out."
One reason: The price of oil would have to fall considerably
before a major impact. While analyst projections vary widely -
some focus on costs to continue drilling; others to build new
pipeline - state officials consider $42 per barrel the price at
which most production would cease. That's about $35 below the
current price for benchmark American crude, a level many are
betting won't be reached due to insatiable global energy
appetite.
Simply put: community leaders and industry executives are
confident - despite two previous oil busts - that the oil and
natural gas buried miles underground here will remain profitable
to extract for years to come.
MONEY PIT
That confidence reveals itself in a number of ways.
In the industry, Schlumberger NV, the world's
largest oilfield service provider, is inking a two-year lease
for 45 Williston apartments. The company, which drills and
hydraulically fractures wells for Statoil and others,
opted against a back-out clause for this latest employee housing
deal, agreeing to pay the full lease even if it pares down its
North Dakota workforce.(Each apartment's cost? More than $2,000
per month.)
Continental Resources Inc, the state's largest oil
producer, decided earlier this month to stop hedging the price
of oil, a surprising bet that the sharp decline in crude oil
prices will reverse course.
As for development, Williston is slathered in cocoa-colored
dirt from dozens of construction projects. City officials plan
to spend $1.04 billion through 2020 on a new airport, high
school, roads and water-treatment plants. Menards, a Midwest
rival to Home Depot Inc, is building a mega-hardware
store.
KKR, Brutger Equities and dozens of other firms are
building massive residential construction projects filled with
scores of single-family homes, condos and apartments. More than
15,000 housing units - on top of the roughly 25,000 in the city
today - will need to be built in the next six years to
accommodate a population that is expected to almost double,
according to North Dakota State University.
Consumer spending? No evidence of any cutting-back.
Some examples: At Eleven, a popular Williston restaurant and
speakeasy, a hodgepodge of diners sporting outfits ranging from
Carhartt to Calvin Klein still jostle most nights for a $47
plate of grass-fed bison or the $49 stuffed lobster. Want a $40
haircut? It's a two-week wait.
HISTORY LESSON
There are some reasons to be cautious about the area's
economic prospects.
North Dakota's two previous oil busts, in the 1950s and
1970s, left Williston with more than $25 million in debt that it
wasn't able to repay until 2001.
The oil price dip has also led some North Dakota producers
not to spend as much on new wells next year. One North Dakota
oilfield executive, granted anonymity to speak freely, expressed
concern the state's breakneck growth is too tenuously tied to
oil price fluctuations.
"Its something I think about a lot," he said.
But it's hard to find skeptics.
For Williston and vicinity, it's full speed ahead. More than
35,000 oil wells are still expected to be drilled in North
Dakota by 2030, bringing the total to 50,000.
"Even at current prices or below," said John Hess, CEO of
Hess Corp, one of the state's largest oil producers.
"there are still many areas for attractive
investment in the Bakken."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Hank Gilman)