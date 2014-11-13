BISMARCK, N.D. Nov 13 North Dakota's energy
regulators proposed specific standards on Thursday for removing
volatile elements from crude oil produced in the state, part of
a response to concerns about the safety of crude-by-rail
transport.
It was not immediately clear if Gov. Jack Dalrymple and the
two other members of the North Dakota Industrial Commission
would approve the standards right away, though the trio is
likely to approve the spirit of the proposal: effectively
requiring oil producers to boost the temperature at which they
heat crude oil to remove propane, butane and other volatile
elements.
"Our crude oil leaving North Dakota will behave like the
gasoline you put in your car," Lynn Helms, the head of the
Departement of Mineral Resources, which came up with the
recommendations, told the members of the commission, which will
have the final say on the issue.
The proposed new rules would require every barrel of oil
produced in the state to undergo some kind of treatment.
The commission has final say on the standards. Dalyrymple
called the proposed rules a "working draft" and Attorney General
Wayne Stenehjem said he would prefer to consider the standards
for a few days before a final vote. The rules would, if
approved, take effect February 1.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)