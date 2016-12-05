By Ernest Scheyder
| FORT YATES
FORT YATES N.D. Dec 5 Standing Rock Sioux
Chairman Dave Archambault said Monday that non-Sioux protesters
can leave the North Dakota protest camp after the government
ruled in their favor in a controversial pipeline project
adjacent to their lands.
"I'm asking them to go. Their presence will only cause the
environment to be unsafe," he said of the non-Sioux protesters,
adding that he hopes to meet with incoming-president Donald
Trump to educate him about the decision made and the future of
the pipeline.
The Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday declined an
application from Energy Transfer Partners for an
easement to tunnel its pipeline under the Missouri River, near
to the Standing Rock Sioux tribal lands in North Dakota. That
stretch is the only section of the line that has not been
completed.
In an interview with Reuters at tribal headquarters in Fort
Yates, North Dakota, Archambault said that even if the Trump
administration looks to change the decision, nothing is going to
happen through the rest of the winter before he takes office on
Jan. 20.
