Dec 5 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday
turned down the request for an easement for the Dakota Access
Pipeline to build under the Missouri River, after months of
protests from Native American and climate activists.
However, Donald Trump's unexpected win in the U.S.
presidential election could mean that victory for Native
American and environmental groups could be short-lived, as they
have plans to allow more pipeline production.
The following is a timeline of the project:
December 2014
Energy Transfer Partners LP applies to build a 1,172
mile (1,885 km), 570,000 barrel-per-day pipeline to deliver
crude oil from North Dakota's Bakken shale fields to Patoka,
Illinois, crossing South Dakota and Iowa to the North Dakota
Public Service Commission, kicking off a year of public hearings
in the state.
January 2016
North Dakota regulators approve the pipeline unanimously
April 29
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holds a hearing for Native
Americans on the pipeline. At that time, there was heated
opposition to the project from Native tribes.
July 25
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved three easements for
water crossings for the pipeline at Sakakawea, the Mississippi
River and Lake Oahe. Lake Oahe is an ancestral site for the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
July 27
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sues the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia
in connection with the pipeline, citing violation of multiple
federal statutes that authorize the pipeline's construction and
operation, and seeks an emergency order to halt construction.
The tribe also alleges the pipeline threatens their
environmental and economic well-being and would damage and
destroy sites of historic, religious and cultural significance.
The Sioux Tribe say that because the pipeline goes underneath
Lake Oahe, approximately half a mile upstream of the tribe's
reservation, leaks from the pipeline would be directly in the
tribe's ancestral lands.
Aug. 24
Celebrities including Susan Sarandon, Riley Keough and Shailene
Woodley joined members of the Tribe outside a courthouse in
Washington, D.C., to protest the pipeline saying that it could
pollute water and desecrate sacred land.
Sept. 3
Private security guards hired by Energy Transfer Partners
used attack dogs and mace after violence erupted at a private
construction site along the pipeline route. Six people were
reportedly bitten by dogs, a scene that was captured on video
and broadcast widely.
Sept. 6
Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of
American Indians, which represents more than 500 tribes, spoke
to nearly a dozen of President Barack Obama's Cabinet-level
advisers at a Sept. 6 meeting of the White House's
three-year-old Native American Affairs Council. Cladoosby
delivered an impassioned request to his audience: stand with
Native Americans who have united with the Standing Rock Sioux
tribe and block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Sept. 9
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington rejected a
broad request from Native Americans to block the project. He,
however, rules that no construction activity on the Dakota
Access may take place between Highway 1806 and 20 miles to the
east of Lake Oahe. Construction activity to the west of Highway
1806 may proceed. The tribe appeals the decision.
Sept. 9
Less than an hour after Boasberg's decision, the U.S. Justice
and Interior Departments and Army made an unprecedented move and
ordered a stop to construction near Lake Oahe until the Army
Corps of Engineers reviews its previous decisions and decides if
it needs to conduct a fuller environmental and cultural review.
Sept. 13
Energy Transfer Partners told employees in a letter, provided to
media, that the company was committed to completing the project.
The midstream operator cited that the pipeline was 60 percent
complete, and that it had already spent $1.6 billion so far on
equipment, materials and the workforce.
Oct. 9
The U.S. Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia Circuit
said that an administrative injunction related to the emergency
motion of the Standing Rock Tribe would be dissolved, citing
that Dakota Access has rights to construct on private land up to
Lake Oahe.
Oct. 11
Environmental activists across four states disrupted the flow of
millions of barrels of crude from Canada into the United States
in a rare, coordinate action that targeted several key pipelines
simultaneously. The protest group, the Climate Direct Action,
said their move was in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
As a safety precaution, companies operating the pipelines shut
off sections of the lines for several hours while they
investigated.
Earlier in the day, Energy Transfer Partners said it looked
forward to prompt resumption of construction activities east and
west of Lake Oahe on private land.
Oct. 25
Government-to-government tribal consultations began across six
regions on how federal government decision-making on
infrastructure projects could better include tribal concerns.
Nov. 8
Energy Transfer Partners says it has built the pipe to the edge
of Lake Oahe and reiterates its intentions to complete the
project.
Nov. 9
Following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S.
presidential election, climate activists and the Standing Rock
Sioux say they still hope President Obama will be able to kill
the pipeline definitively. Analysts say the line is more than
likely to go through.
Nov. 14
The U.S. government, in a joint notice issued by the Department
of the Interior and the Army Corps of Engineers, delayed a final
decision on permitting. They said the permit had followed all
legal requirements, but said more consultation with Native
American tribes was needed.
Nov. 18
Energy Transfer Partners' CEO Kelcy Warren told the Associated
Press that the pipeline would not be re-routed. The statement
came as protests grew more heated.
Nov. 20
About 400 activists gather on a bridge between the camp protest
and the construction path and law enforcement officers respond
by using tear gas and water cannons on them in freezing
temperatures.
Nov. 26
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tells protesters they need to
leave the Oceti Sakowin Camp, the primary protest camp located
on federal land, by Dec. 5. They later say they have no plans to
enforce this order.
Nov. 28
North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple issues an evacuation order
for the Oceti Sakowin camp, citing harsh weather on the way.
Officials the next day tell Reuters they plan on blockading the
camp so supplies cannot get in. They later back off that plan to
say they may just issue fines but retreat from that idea as
well.
Nov. 30
A group of U.S. veterans announce they will bring more than
2,000 service members to North Dakota to stand as human shields
between the protesters and law enforcement. They begin arriving
over the next several days.
Dec. 4
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denies Energy Transfer
Partners' request for an easement to run under Lake Oahe,
sparking a celebration amongst protesters. ETP says it will
continue to fight for the line. The incoming Trump
administration has said it supports Dakota Access, along with
other pipeline projects.
