Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Nov 29 North Dakota law enforcement will begin to block supplies from reaching protesters at a camp near the construction site of an oil pipeline project in an effort to force demonstrators to vacate the area, officials said on Tuesday.
Supplies, including food and building materials, will be blocked from entering the main camp following Governor Jack Dalrymple's signing of an "emergency evacuation" order on Monday, Maxine Herr, a spokeswoman from the Morton County Sheriff's Department, said. Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites. (Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.