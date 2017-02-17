(In 2nd paragraph of Feb. 16 item, corrects to show that
protesters met with officials from Governor Burgum's office, not
the governor himself)
By Terray Sylvester
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's
governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation
deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for
months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota
Access oil pipeline.
Opponents of the 1,170-mile (1.882-km) line met with
officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, officials
representing Republican Governor Doug Burgum and the state
Department of Transportation on Thursday morning, asking to be
given more time to remove their belongings and waste from the
camps.
In a statement on Thursday evening, Burgum and the Army
Corps refused to extend next Wednesday's deadline. Army Corps
spokesman Ryan Hignight said contractors working for the agency
would enter the camp as soon as they could.
"We're not going to necessarily wait for the 22nd," Hignight
said.
Pipeline opponents say they fear fresh conflicts with law
enforcement if Army Crops crews, including waste-removal
personnel, are accompanied by police.
"It's completely impossible to remove everything down there
in that short of a time frame," said Chase Iron Eyes, a member
of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "The people aren't opposed to
the help of the Army Corps, but it's got to be without the
presence of militarized law enforcement."
The exchange came a day after Burgum ordered pipeline
opponents to move off of land owned by the Army Corps, citing
safety and environmental pollution concerns posed by spring
snowmelt and rising water levels in the nearby Cannonball River.
Hignight warned that anyone still occupying Army Corps land
after the deadline could face fines as high as $5,000 and
six-month jail terms. About 700 pipeline opponents have been
arrested since August 2016.
Environmentalists and Native Americans who have opposed the
pipeline, saying it threatens water resources and sacred sites,
have faced a series of setbacks since Republican President
Donald Trump took office in January.
A federal judge on Monday denied a request by Native
American tribes seeking to halt construction of the final link
of the $3.8 billion pipeline after the Corps of Engineers
granted a final easement to Energy Transfer Partners LP
last week.
(Reporting by Terray Sylvester in Hood River, Ore.; Editing by
Curtis Skinner and Peter Cooney)