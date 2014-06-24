By Ernest Scheyder
BISMARCK, North Dakota, June 24 North Dakota
intends to nearly double its oil and gas pipeline capacity
within two years as part of a plan to curb the wasteful flaring
of natural gas in the bustling Bakken oil field, the state's
governor said on Tuesday.
Oil production in North Dakota has more than tripled in the
past decade to 1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boepd) per
day, making for the fastest-growing U.S. state economy.
But state pipeline capacity has lagged. Governor Jack
Dalrymple said the state wants to boost capacity to 1.4 million
boepd by 2016 from about 780,000 boepd now.
"We will reduce flaring," the Republican governor told
executives, regulators and investors at a pipeline summit he
hosted in the state's capital. "It's just that simple."
Producers in the Bakken, one of the top U.S. oil patches,
must burn gas from wells beyond the reach of collection systems,
instead of sending it to cities to heat homes. The dearth of
pipelines also means that most Bakken crude moves by rail to
refineries, which is more costly and can be more dangerous.
Dalrymple's overtures resonated with Enterprise Products
Partners LP, which said it plans to build a 1,200-mile
(1,900-kilometer) pipeline from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields
to Cushing, Oklahoma. It would be the first of
its kind.
Other pipeline companies have balked at building in the
Bakken. Many refiners prefer using rails to tap a variety of
cheap inland crudes, giving them more flexibility than
pipelines, which lock refiners into long terms.
Dalrymple, who described himself as the pipeline industry's
cheerleader, promised regulations and other measures to promote
more pipeline development, helping decrease reliance on trucking
and railroads.
"Although rail has played a critical role to market our
petroleum, over the long term we're looking for the safest way
to market our product," he said.
A series of fiery train crashes have raised concerns about
the volatility of Bakken crude. Some companies have looked at
deploying small processing towers known as stabilizers to remove
flammable natural gas liquids (NGLs) from Bakken crude before it
is loaded onto rail cars.
But Dalrymple said there were not enough facilities in place
in North Dakota to make that a viable option.
In Texas, where stabilizer are widely used, companies can
build short pipelines to the Gulf Coast and export NGLs.
CAPTURE RULES
Dalrymple and regulators changed policy on June 1 to require
companies asking for drilling permits to show how they will
capture natural gas released by new wells.
Updated policies for existing wells are set to be released
on July 1.
The aim is to encourage pipeline construction and curb
flaring, which hit 30 percent of natural gas in April 2014, the
latest month reported. That was only a slight improvement from
the record 36 percent in September 2011.
Oneok and other pipeline operators have been working
to build natural gas networks in the state, though they have
been constrained by cold weather and right-of-way issues.
Pipeline companies have grown frustrated as some landowners
refuse requests to build through their land. State regulators
are trying to craft rules to make construction easier, though
using eminent domain is unpopular in the conservative state.
Linda Daughtery, of the U.S. Department of Transportation's
pipeline agency, told companies: "You should work it out with
the landowner long before it gets to the federal level."
EXEMPTIONS
North Dakota allows wells to flare natural gas for only one
year after they begin producing. Operators who break the rule
can be fined production taxes on the value of the gas flared and
royalty payments to the landowner.
Companies can petition for an exemption to the rule. Exxon
Mobil and Occidental Petroleum filed the most
exemption requests this month, though appeals have been falling
and may decline even more on the new capture policies.
While environmental groups worry about flaring, many
residents see traffic as a reason to build pipe, said Gene
Veeder, head of McKenzie County's economic development office.
"Our local citizens are less worried about global warming
then they are about the 1,100 trucks that go by their mailbox
every day," Veeder said.
(Editing by Terry Wade and David Gregorio)