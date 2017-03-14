WASHINGTON, March 14 A U.S. District Court judge
on Tuesday denied a request by a Native American tribe to issue
an emergency injunction to prevent oil from flowing through part
of the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying such a move would be
against the public interest.
Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia issued his decision denying the request by
the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, saying "the court acknowledges
that the tribe is likely to suffer irreparable harm to its
members’ religious exercise if oil is introduced into the
pipeline, but Dakota Access would also be substantially harmed
by an injunction, given the financial and logistical injuries
that would ensue."
(Reporting by David Gaffen; writing by Eric Walsh, editing by G
Crosse)