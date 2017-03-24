March 24 A crude oil spill in western North
Dakota in December is now believed to have leaked about 530,000
gallons of oil, much larger than initially anticipated,
according to an Associated Press report published on a local
news website on Friday.
This is among the biggest spills in the state's history, the
AP report said quoting Health Department environmental
scientist, Bill Seuss. (bit.ly/2nMkb8B)
A crude transmission line was shut after a leak was
discovered in a six-inch pipeline operated by Belle Fourche
Pipeline Company.
The spill was earlier estimated to have leaked 4,200 barrels
of crude.
The incident led to U.S. pipeline regulators ordering the
company to improve leak detections, along with other actions.
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)