By Terray Sylvester
| CANNON BALL, N.D.
CANNON BALL, N.D. Jan 19 Tensions have
increased this week near the construction site of the Dakota
Access pipeline, with repeated clashes between protesters and
police ahead of Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald
Trump, an unabashed fan of the $3.8 billion project.
Police used tear gas and fired bean-bag rounds to disperse
crowds, and have arrested nearly 40 people since Monday, many of
them on a bridge that has been the site of frequent
confrontations, law enforcement officials said.
Demonstrators at the shrinking protest camp have voiced
desperation and declining morale, citing weaker support from the
local Standing Rock Sioux tribe that launched the effort last
year and the backing that Trump, a Republican, will provide the
pipeline once he takes office on Friday.
"It's closing in on the inauguration, and people want to
make sure that their voices are heard while they still have a
chance," said Benjamin Johansen, 29, a carpenter from Iowa who
has been at the camp for two months. "There's a very real
possibility that once the new president is inaugurated, our
voices won't matter."
This week's clashes between protesters and police are the
most serious since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied an
easement in December for the pipeline to travel under Lake Oahe.
Native Americans and environmental activists have said that
the pipeline threatens water resources and sacred lands.
Members of the Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation is
near the pipeline, asked protesters to disperse following the
Corps' decision, but around 600 remain in the main camp, now
called Oceti Oyate.
The tribe is asking that the camp be evacuated by Jan. 29,
and is offering an alternate site on reservation land that
avoids any risk of flooding. Tribal leaders and North Dakota
Governor Doug Burgum have warned about potential flooding at the
protest site in early March.
The call for the protest to end has left those still on site
in a darker mood, said Amanda Moore, 20, an activist with Black
Lives Matter.
"We're stressed with Donald Trump's inauguration coming so
soon, and feeling that we have to stop the pipeline now," she
said.
Protesters and law enforcement faced off early Thursday
morning on Backwater Bridge for the third straight night, with
demonstrators throwing snowballs at officers and climbing onto a
barricade before being pushed back.
Law enforcement fired a volley of bean bags and sponges at
protesters at around 2 a.m., sending protesters fleeing from the
ice- and snow-covered bridge, according to a Reuters witness.
Police said they also used pepper spray.
The skirmish came as the Army began the process of launching
an environmental study of the pipeline.
At least one protester was taken to the hospital, the Morton
County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Since Monday,
37 have been arrested, adding up to 624 since August.
"They come and say they want to pray and want us to fall
back, then they get aggressive and try and flank our officers
and get behind us," Maxine Herr, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's
department said. "What they say and what they do are two
different things."
Both Herr and protesters conceded that communication between
the two sides had deteriorated in past months.
Kalisa Wight Rock, a volunteers from Georgia working as a
medic, said focus shifting away from the protest had left some
feeling abandoned after the widespread attention the opposition
to the pipeline garnered last year.
"A lot of people think this is over and that we're not still
here," he said.
