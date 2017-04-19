(Repeats with no changes)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions
Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will
not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude
oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on
Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access
Pipeline is upending trade flows.
At its peak, PES would have routinely taken about 3 miles'
worth of trains filled with Bakken oil each day. But after the
$3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline begins interstate crude oil
delivery on May 14, it will be more lucrative for
producers to transport oil to refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The long-delayed pipeline will provide a boost for Bakken
prices and unofficially end the crude-by-rail boom that revived
U.S. East Coast refining operations several years ago.
"It's the new reality," said Taylor Robinson, president of
PLG Consulting. "Unless there's an unforeseen event, like a
supply disruption, there will be no economic incentive to rail
Bakken to the East Coast."
PES declined to comment for this story.
The 1,172-mile (1,885-km) Dakota Access line runs from
western North Dakota to a transfer point in Patoka, Illinois.
From there, the 450,000 barrel per day line will connect to
large refineries in the Nederland and Port Arthur, Texas, area.
The project became a focus of international attention,
drawing protesters from around the world, after a Native
American tribe sued to block completion of the final link of the
pipeline through a remote part of North Dakota.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe said the pipeline would
desecrate a sacred burial ground and that any oil leak would
poison the tribe's water supply.
But after U.S. President Donald Trump took office in
January, one of his first acts was to sign an executive order
that reversed a decision by the Obama administration to delay
approval of the pipeline. The tribe also lost several lawsuits
aimed at stopping the project led by Energy Transfer Partners LP
.
PES has scheduled just five rail deliveries of crude for May
and none for June at its facility in Philadelphia, according to
the source familiar with the plant's operations, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak
about company operations. Deliveries are often scheduled months
in advance to manage logistics like storage and manpower.
In recent months, PES was getting roughly one unit train per
day, the equivalent of 75,000 barrels a day. During the boom
years between 2013 and 2015, PES would routinely receive three
trains a day of Bakken.
PES and other refiners built large rail terminals on the
East Coast in recent years to accommodate cheap Bakken flowing
from North Dakota. The PES refinery terminal, which opened in
2013, was able to handle roughly 280,000 barrels a day, making
it the largest on the U.S. East Coast.
Rail volumes of Bakken crude peaked at 420,000 bpd,
resulting in bumper profits for those refiners. But Bakken
crude's discount to U.S. crude slowly eroded as pipeline
capacity out of North Dakota expanded, increasing competition
for the heavy oil.
That forced the East Coast to rely more heavily on foreign,
waterborne crude. Currently, Bakken barrels at the delivery
point in Nederland, Texas, in June are trading around $1.25 to
$1.50 a barrel over U.S. crude futures. Higher rail costs
would boost those barrels to $7 to $8 more than U.S. crude.
The East Coast has averaged roughly 100,000 bpd of crude
rail deliveries in recent weeks, according to energy industry
intelligence service Genscape.
Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines,
stopped receiving Bakken by rail for its 185,000 bpd refinery
outside Philadelphia in January of last year. East Coast
refineries operated by Phillips 66 and PBF Energy
are still receiving modest volumes of Bakken crude.
"At this point, there are no good reasons to rail crude to
the East Coast," said Sarah Emerson, a managing principal at
ESAI Energy LLC, a consultancy.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)