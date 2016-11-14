HOUSTON Nov 14 The U.S. government on Monday
delayed a decision on whether to grant an easement to Energy
Transfer Partners for construction of a segment of the
Dakota Access Pipeline, according to joint notice published by
the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Army.
The Army Corps of Engineers said it had completed its review
of the pipeline and said additional discussion and analysis are
warranted. It specifically noted past dispossession of lands
held by the Native American group protesting the line.
Construction on a segment of the line in North Dakota was
halted in September following protests from the Standing Rock
Sioux tribe and other activists.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Dan Grebler)