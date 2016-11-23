(Refiles with additional reporting credits)
By Terray Sylvester
CANNON BALL, N.D. Nov 23 The September decision
by the Obama administration to delay final approval for the
Dakota Access Pipeline was intended to give federal officials
more time to consult with Native American tribes that have faced
dispossession from lands for decades.
But the delays have also caused increased consternation
among company officials and led to growing violence between law
enforcement and protesters, with both sides decrying the actions
of the other in recent days.
Energy Transfer Partners LP's $3.7 billion Dakota
Access project has drawn steady opposition from
environmentalists and Native American activists, led by the
Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Their tribal lands are adjacent to
the Missouri River, where federal approval is needed to tunnel
under a 1-mile (1.6 km) stretch to complete the pipeline.
The activist movement has grown steadily since the tribe
established Sacred Stone Camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, in
April, a temporary site founded as a point of resistance to the
pipeline. The movement has remained strong even as temperatures
have turned frigid.
The most violent clashes took place over this past weekend.
Police used water hoses in below-freezing temperatures to keep
about 400 protesters at bay, a move criticized by activist
groups, the American Civil Liberties Union and elected officials
concerned about freedom of expression and the escalation of
violence.
"Almost the entire camp was in shock," Salim Matt Gras, 64,
of Hamilton, Montana, said at the main camp. "They talk about
using non-lethal weapons, but when you're talking about soaking
people with freezing water in frigid temperatures, that's
life-threatening."
Morton County has said violent protesters have overshadowed
the peaceful action by other activists. Police said they had
recovered improvised weapons from the scene of the protest
including slingshots and small propane tanks rigged as
explosives.
"We can use whatever force necessary to maintain peace,"
said Jason Ziegler, police chief in Mandan, North Dakota, near
Cannon Ball, in a statement Monday. He said the use of water is
"less than lethal" compared with protesters' use of slingshots
and burning logs.
Both protesters and law enforcement have released statements
this week detailing injuries suffered by police and activists,
with each side accusing the other of ratcheting up tensions.
Sophia Wilansky, 21, of New York City, was struck on her
left arm by a crowd-control grenade fired by police on Monday,
according to a statement from Standing Rock's Medic and Healer
Council. A spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center in
Minneapolis, where Wilansky was taken, confirmed she was in
serious condition.
North Dakota officials said the explosion that injured the
woman was still under investigation, but injuries to her arm
were not the result of any tools or weapons used by law
enforcement. They cited the recovery of three propane canisters
at the site of the explosion.
Standing Rock officials disputed that claim, saying grenade
fragments were removed from her arm.
THE BLAME GAME
There is still no official timeline for approval of the
project. The pipeline, set to run 1,172 miles (1,885 km) from
North Dakota to Illinois, was delayed in September so the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers could re-examine permits that would
allow construction under the river.
On Nov. 14, final approval was delayed again for additional
consultation. That set off executives from
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, which asked a U.S.
district court to declare the project had the legal right to
move forward and needed no further approvals. It said the delays
were part of a "sham process."
While President Barack Obama has said the pipeline could be
re-routed, ETP chief executive Kelcy Warren has rejected that
possibility, adding he is confident the pipeline will be
approved once President-elect Donald Trump, who has been
supportive of pipeline projects, takes office in late January.
Two weeks ago, on Election Day, ETP said it was moving
equipment to the edge of the Missouri River, and would "commence
drilling activities" within two weeks of the move's completion.
That, too, was seen as a provocation by protesters.
The delays have alarmed elected officials in North Dakota.
Governor Jack Dalrymple has urged federal officials to resolve
the permitting process and asked for additional support from
federal law enforcement. A spokesman for the governor also
blamed federal officials for allowing protesters to camp without
a permit on federal property.
"They're shirking their responsibility here and I don't
believe that they fully appreciate the seriousness of what we've
got here," spokesman Jeff Zent said of the federal government.
John DeCarlo, associate professor of criminal justice at the
University of New Haven in Connecticut, said the state needs to
take a more active stance or the situation could deteriorate.
"They have to stop and realize that this is going to take
mediation, not force. There's no good that could come out of
police using force against indigenous peoples and others who are
protesting," said DeCarlo, who is also a former police chief.
Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux,
has for several months asked activists to refrain from violence.
On Monday, he did not denounce their actions entirely, saying he
believes law enforcement is trying to escalate violence.
"Any time you're backed into a corner, you react," he said.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Keith in Cannon Ball, Ben
Klayman in Detroit, Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Alex
Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)