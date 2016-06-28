By Ernest Scheyder
A North Dakota refinery that
was the first to be built in the United States since the 1970s
has been sold at a loss, with profit elusive since it opened
last year, as low oil prices took a toll on the region's
energy industry, crimping the appetite for diesel.
The sale to Tesoro Corp, which owns the only other
refinery in the state, makes it unlikely another refinery will
be built in the United States in the near future, despite the
glut of cheap crude due to shale oil production.
Beyond North Dakota, the refinery business in the past year
has been hammered by growing fuel inventories, turning a typical
advantage - cheap oil - on its head.
MDU Resources Group Inc and Calumet Specialty
Product Partners LP, which were equal partners, broke
ground on the refinery in 2013, with executives eager to supply
diesel to the trucks, drilling rigs and other equipment powering
an oil boom North Dakota was then experiencing.
The state's governor, two U.S. senators and other
dignitaries showed up for the groundbreaking in Dickinson, about
two hours south of the oil capital of Williston.
Yet construction delays, weather and other factors pushed
the refinery's cost to $430 million, about 40 percent above
initial estimates.
The Dickinson refinery was designed to produce only 8,000
barrels of diesel per day, far less than refineries on the U.S.
Gulf Coast, and not gasoline or jet fuel.
Despite that small size, it opened later than expected, in
May 2015, and started hemorrhaging cash. MDU lost $7.2 million
during the first quarter on its investment.
"Selling the refinery reduces our risk by decreasing our
exposure to commodity prices," Dave Goodin, MDU's chief
executive, said in a statement.
To complete the deal, MDU paid off Calumet's $28.5 million
in refinery debt on Monday and absolved Calumet of any
environmental obligations, effectively taking full ownership.
MDU then sold the refinery to Tesoro, which owns a refinery
near Bismarck, the state capital.
The sale price was not disclosed, but Tesoro assumed the
refinery's $66 million in debt and said it would invest $10
million.
MDU's board voted to approve the deal on Friday. The company
said it expects an impairment charge of at least $150 million.
Wall Street cheered the decision: shares of Calumet rose 5.3
percent to $4.53 while shares of MDU rose 0.5 percent to $23.34.
Tesoro owns more than five refineries around the United
States.
