(Adds context on rig count)
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 12 The number of drilling
rigs operating in North Dakota's oil fields fell to 159 on
Monday, the lowest level since November 2010 and the latest
reaction to falling crude oil prices, according to state data.
Overnight the state lost eight rigs, a steep one-day drop
not seen for years in the No. 2 U.S. oil producer.
Rigs are typically contracted by oil producers to bore
through the earth and create horizontal wells. The rigs then
move on, and the wells are hydraulically fractured, or
"fracked."
The number, which is tracked closely throughout North
Dakota, comes after Continental Resources Inc, Oasis
Petroleum Inc and other companies slashed planned
spending for 2015, openly admitting they planned to use few rigs
this year.
The rig count is widely seen as a key barometer of an oil
field's health and longevity. More rigs means more wells are
being drilled and more oil can be produced. A slip in the number
implies flat or falling production.
To be sure, technological and drilling efficiencies have led
oil producers to use fewer rigs, though analysts attribute this
latest drop in rig usage to falling oil prices.
Nationwide, companies are using fewer rigs as well, with the
Permian shale formation in Texas also seeing a stark drop.
North Dakota's rig count is reported daily by the North
Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.
As recently as December, the state had 183 rigs. The state
had 158 drilling rigs in November 2010.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)