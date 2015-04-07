(Adds context, quotes from meeting)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., April 7 One of North Dakota's
largest oil-producing counties has approved a $500 million
development with new stores, apartments and an indoor water
park.
The project shows that even with a 50 percent drop in crude
oil prices since last summer, developers see long-term
potential in building amenities to serve the state's oil
counties, which the U.S. Census Bureau has ranked as one of the
country's fastest-growing regions for the past four years.
The Williams County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on
Tuesday to approve a zoning variance for Switzerland-based
developer Stropiq LLC to build the roughly 200-acre Williston
Crossing development.
Stropiq plans to build, in four phases, 1 million square
feet of retail space; 900 apartments, townhouses and
condominiums; 600,000 square feet of office space; four hotels;
and an indoor water park.
"There are plenty of smaller communities with many more
retail options," said Stropiq's Terry Olin. "There's no reason
there shouldn't be a shopping center here."
Williston, the Williams County seat, is the capital of North
Dakota's oil boom and the project will be located just north of
the city line.
Stropiq's main pitch for the commissioners' blessing was the
lack of current retail options in the Williston region, with
Walmart and a 1950s-era JCPenney offering the
best non-oilfield clothes shopping.
The nearest mall is 125 miles away, and Amazon.com Inc's
Prime free-shipping service is wildly popular in the
area which has few stores.
Opponents, including Williston's mayor and competing
developers, argued the county does not have adequate
infrastructure and services in place, though supporters noted a
new Williston airport will soon be built just north of the
Williston Crossing site, fueling a likely construction boom
along a nearby highway.
Since its inception two years ago, Stropiq's project has
served as a lightning rod for those opposed to oil development.
Many county commissioners have said publicly that deliberating
on Stropiq's project has irrevocably strained friendships.
"There is nothing aesthetically appealing about taking hills
and coulees and twisting them into glass and steel," said Martin
Hanson, a county commissioner who voted against the zoning
variance.
Stropiq sought to ease that tension, hiring Gensler, the
prestigious architect behind Facebook's headquarters in
Menlo Park, California, for the project.
The blessing from county commissioners means Stropiq can now
market the project to retailers. Without their buy-in, the
company will not break ground, Olin said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Ted Botha and Richard
Chang)