By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 North Dakota, the
second-largest U.S. oil producer, has approved a sweeping
reorganization of its oil tax code by cutting the overall rate
while also ending a more than $5 billion tax break poised to hit
in June.
Governor Jack Dalrymple signed House Bill 1476 late on
Wednesday afternoon, his staff told Reuters, lowering the
combined rate crude producers will pay by 1.5 percentage points.
The bill also eliminates, starting this December, a
so-called "large trigger" tax break worth as much as $5.3
billion to oil producers over a two-year period if it were to
hit.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)