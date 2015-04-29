(Adds Indian reservation tax implications)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 North Dakota, the
second-largest U.S. oil producer, has approved a sweeping
reorganization of its oil tax code, cutting the overall rate and
ending a tax break of more than $5 billion poised to hit in
June.
Governor Jack Dalrymple signed the measure on Wednesday
afternoon, his staff told Reuters, lowering the combined rate
crude producers will pay by 1.5 percentage points.
The bill also eliminates, starting this December, a
so-called "large trigger" tax break worth as much as $5.3
billion to oil producers over a two-year period if it ever took
effect.
The large-trigger tax curtails oil extraction taxes during
the first 24 month's of a well's life. It was meant to encourage
production during periods of low oil prices.
"This will provide a more steady, predictable tax system
over time," Dalrymple said in a statement to Reuters. "It's a
trade-off between an unpredictable oil tax regime and one that's
more consistent."
Sponsors in the state legislature said the new tax scheme
will make it easier to forecast oil tax revenues, a prospect
that has grown trickier as prices have dropped
more than 40 percent since last summer.
The measure was introduced in the North Dakota legislature
on April 17, toward the end of its biennium session. Opponents
were irked, saying they had too little time to consider the
measure's full ramifications.
North Dakota's oil producers said they were happy to find
common ground on the tax measure.
"It was a compromise by all parties and we can now move
forward with tackling the other big challenges of the Bakken,"
said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
The bill, which passed both houses of the legislature by
wide margins last week, reduces the oil extraction tax to 5
percent from 6.5 percent starting Jan. 1.
The rate rises to 6 percent if crude prices average above
$90 a barrel for three consecutive months.
The bill does not alter North Dakota's 5 percent gross
production tax, a type of property tax on the value of an
extracted mineral. The oil extraction tax is a levy on the
industry itself.
Effectively, the North Dakota oil tax rate will fall to 10
percent, with the potential for it to hit 11 percent only if oil
prices average above that $90 per barrel for three consecutive
months.
Many had expected the "large trigger" tax break to hit in
June, but given the recent rise in oil prices, it is no longer a
foregone conclusion. Even if it were to take effect, it would
offer mere months of tax savings to oil producers, several of
whom have told Reuters the "large trigger" factors little into
their budgets.
INDIAN TRIBE UNCERTAINTY
It was not immediately clear what the ramifications will be
for oil produced on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, where
roughly a third of North Dakota's oil is pumped each day.
The reservation, in effect a sovereign nation, has had a
revenue sharing agreement with the state for several years.
Mark Fox, chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes who live
on the reservation, had pushed Bismarck officials to set the tax
trigger at $70 per barrel instead of $90, arguing that oil
prices are not likely to hit $90 anytime soon.
Fox could not be reached for comment.
If an agreement cannot be reached, the tribes could alter
the tax scheme unilaterally on the reservations, effectively
creating a dual tax structure that would be anathema to oil
producers.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio and
Andre Grenon)